Fond of tomatoes? Try these street breakfasts

Tomatoes are a staple in many street breakfasts across India, thanks to their versatility and flavor. From spicy to tangy, these dishes highlight the tomato's ability to elevate any meal. Here are five Indian street breakfasts that celebrate tomatoes, each with its own unique taste and preparation method. These dishes are not just delicious but also offer a glimpse into India's diverse culinary traditions.

Dish 1 Spicy Tomato Poha Delight Poha is a popular breakfast option in many parts of India. It is made with flattened rice and is often garnished with tomatoes for an extra kick. The dish is usually prepared by sauteing onions, mustard seeds, and turmeric before adding the poha. Chopped tomatoes are then mixed in to give a tangy flavor. This combination makes poha both nutritious and flavorful.

Dish 2 Tangy tomato upma twist Upma is another beloved South Indian breakfast dish that can be given a twist with tomatoes. Traditionally made with semolina or rava, upma becomes more exciting when cooked with chopped tomatoes. The tomatoes add moisture and acidity, balancing the spices like cumin and mustard seeds used in the preparation. This version of upma is both filling and refreshing.

Dish 3 Savory tomato uttapam treat Uttapam is like a thick dosa topped with vegetables like onions or tomatoes. When tomatoes are used as toppings, they lend an irresistible savory taste to the dish. Prepared from fermented rice batter mixed with urad dal, the thick pancakes are cooked on griddles till golden brown on both sides. Topped generously with sliced or diced fresh tomatoes, they make for a hearty breakfast option.

Dish 4 Flavorful Tomato Chaat Fusion Chaat has always been synonymous with street food in India, but when you add fresh diced or pureed ripe red juicy ones, it takes it to another level altogether! Mixed along with boiled potatoes, chickpeas, and spices like chaat masala, tamarind chutney, yogurt, and sev, it becomes an irresistible medley of flavors.