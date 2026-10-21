Bored of regular tomato dishes? Try these ideas
What's the story
Tomatoes are a staple in most kitchens, adding flavor and color to a range of dishes. They are versatile and can be used in salads, sauces, soups, or even desserts. If you love tomatoes, here are five creative ways to enjoy them. Each method brings out the unique qualities of tomatoes, giving you new ways to appreciate this beloved fruit.
Fresh delight
Tomato basil salad with mozzarella
A classic tomato basil salad with mozzarella is the perfect way to enjoy the freshness of tomatoes.
Slice ripe tomatoes and layer them with fresh mozzarella cheese and basil leaves. Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinegar for added flavor.
This simple, yet elegant, dish highlights the natural sweetness of tomatoes and pairs well with any meal or can be enjoyed on its own.
Comfort Bowl
Roasted tomato soup
Roasted tomato soup is a comforting dish that brings out the rich flavors of tomatoes through roasting.
Start by roasting halved tomatoes with garlic and onions until caramelized.
Blend the mixture into a smooth soup, and season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or oregano for added depth.
Serve hot with crusty bread for a satisfying meal perfect for any season.
Sweet twist
Tomato jam spread
Tomato jam is an unexpected treat that adds a sweet twist to traditional uses of tomatoes.
Cook down chopped tomatoes with sugar, lemon juice, ginger, and spices like cinnamon or cloves until thickened into a jam-like consistency.
This spread can be used on toast or paired with cheese platters as an interesting alternative to fruit jams.
Nutritious bite
Stuffed tomatoes with quinoa
Stuffed tomatoes make for a nutritious and delicious dish.
Hollow out large tomatoes and fill them with a mixture of cooked quinoa, vegetables like bell peppers or zucchini, and herbs such as parsley or cilantro.
Bake until the tomatoes are tender but still hold their shape.
This dish is not just filling, but also packed with nutrients from both the tomatoes and the stuffing ingredients.
Flavorful fusion
Sun-dried tomato pesto pasta
Sun-dried tomato pesto pasta gives an Italian twist by mixing sun-dried tomatoes into a vibrant pesto sauce.
Blend sun-dried tomatoes with basil leaves, pine nuts, garlic cloves, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil until smooth.
Toss the cooked pasta in this flavorful sauce, along with additional sun-dried tomatoes if desired.
This dish is rich in flavor and perfect for pasta lovers looking for something different from the usual pesto recipes.