Tomato + paneer: Must-try recipes of this classic combo

Tomatoes and paneer are two versatile ingredients that can be used in a number of dishes to create a delightful culinary experience. Tomatoes lend a tangy flavor, while paneer adds creaminess and protein. Together, they make a perfect pair for vegetarian meals that are both nutritious and delicious. Here are five creative ways to use tomatoes and paneer in your cooking.

Dish 1 Tomato paneer curry delight Tomato paneer curry is a classic dish that combines the richness of paneer with the tanginess of tomatoes. Start by sauteing onions and ginger-garlic paste until golden brown. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric for flavor. Finally, add cubed paneer and simmer until the gravy thickens. This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads.

Dish 2 Fresh tomato paneer salad A fresh tomato paneer salad is perfect for those looking for something light yet filling. Dice fresh tomatoes and cubes of paneer into bite-sized pieces. Toss them together with some cucumber slices and a handful of lettuce leaves. Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over the salad for added zest. Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving as an appetizer or side dish.

Dish 3 Spicy tomato paneer skewers Spicy tomato paneer skewers make for an excellent party snack or barbecue treat. Marinate chunks of paneer and cherry tomatoes in yogurt mixed with spices like paprika, cumin powder, and chili powder for about thirty minutes. Thread onto skewers alternately with bell pepper pieces if desired, then grill or bake until slightly charred on all sides.

Dish 4 Creamy tomato paneer pasta Creamy tomato paneer pasta is an innovative take on traditional pasta dishes by adding Indian flavors through its sauce base made from pureed cooked-down tomatoes mixed together alongside crumbled feta cheese (or similar type) along with herbs such as basil leaves, oregano, etc., creating a rich, creamy texture when combined together, then tossed through cooked spaghetti noodles, ready to serve immediately thereafter!