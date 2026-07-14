Simple tricks to get perfectly peeled tomatoes every time
What's the story
Peeling tomatoes can be a tricky task, especially when you want to keep them intact for salads or sauces. However, with the right techniques, you can make this task a lot easier and more efficient. Here are five practical ways to peel tomatoes without making a mess or damaging the fruit. Each method has its own advantages and can be chosen depending on your kitchen setup and personal preference.
Tip 1
Blanching method
Blanching is a popular way to peel tomatoes quickly.
Score an "X" on the bottom of each tomato with a knife.
Boil water in a pot and add the tomatoes for about thirty seconds.
Remove them with a slotted spoon and place them in ice water to stop cooking.
The skins will loosen and can be easily removed by hand.
Tip 2
Using a vegetable peeler
A vegetable peeler can also help you peel tomatoes, although it may take a little longer than other methods.
Simply hold the tomato firmly in one hand and use the peeler to remove the skin in long strokes, just like you would with other fruits and vegetables.
This method gives you more control but requires patience.
Tip 3
Freezing technique
Freezing tomatoes is another way to make peeling them easy.
Just place whole tomatoes in a freezer bag and freeze until solid.
Once frozen, take them out and let them thaw at room temperature or under running water.
The skins will slip off easily without damaging the flesh.
Tip 4
Paring knife approach
A paring knife is perfect for those who prefer precision while peeling tomatoes.
Carefully cut around the stem end of each tomato before gently pulling away the skin with your fingers or using the knife tip as needed.
This method requires some skill but allows for greater accuracy.
Tip 5
Steam peeling method
Steam peeling is similar to blanching but uses steam instead of boiling water.
Place tomatoes in a steamer basket over simmering water for about two minutes until skins begin to crack open slightly.
Then transfer them into cold water immediately after steaming stops the cooking process effectively.