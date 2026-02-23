Tomatoes v/s bell peppers: How they are different nutritionally

Tomatoes and bell peppers are two of the most popular vegetables, both of which are known for their nutritional benefits. While they are often confused in terms of health benefits, they are quite different in terms of what they bring to the table. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of tomatoes and bell peppers to see what makes each of them unique.

#1 Vitamin content comparison Tomatoes are famous for their vitamin C content, delivering around 14% of the daily recommended intake per medium-sized tomato. They also provide vitamin K and some B vitamins. Bell peppers, on the other hand, are even richer in vitamin C than tomatoes. A medium bell pepper can deliver up to 169% of the daily recommended intake. They also provide vitamin A and several antioxidants.

#2 Antioxidant levels analyzed Both tomatoes and bell peppers are loaded with antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. Tomatoes are famous for their lycopene content, an antioxidant associated with several health benefits. Bell peppers are loaded with other antioxidants like beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in the body. Each of these antioxidants has its own benefits, making both vegetables a great addition to a healthy diet.

#3 Fiber content insights Fiber is important for digestion and overall health, and both tomatoes and bell peppers provide fiber, but in different amounts. A medium tomato has about one gram of fiber, while a medium bell pepper has about two grams. Including fiber-rich foods like these can help maintain digestive health and keep cholesterol levels in check.

