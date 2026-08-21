No gym gear? Try these towel exercises for stronger arms
What's the story
Strengthening your biceps does not always require fancy gym equipment. With just a towel, you can perform a variety of exercises that target the muscles in your arms effectively. These exercises are simple to perform and can be done anywhere, making them ideal for those who prefer working out at home or while traveling. Here are five towel exercises to help you build bicep strength without any special gear.
Curl exercise
Towel bicep curls
Towel bicep curls mimic the traditional curl but with a towel as resistance.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding each end of the towel with both hands at hip level.
Keep your elbows close to your body, and pull the ends of the towel towards your shoulders, contracting your biceps.
Slowly lower back to the starting position, and repeat for three sets of 10 reps.
Extension exercise
Towel tricep extensions
Though this exercise primarily targets the triceps, it also works the biceps as stabilizing muscles.
Stand upright and hold one end of the towel overhead with both hands extended upwards.
Lower the other end behind your head by bending your elbows, and then raise it back up by straightening them.
Perform three sets of 10 repetitions.
Hammer curls
Towel hammer curls
Towel hammer curls focus on the brachialis muscle, which lies beneath the biceps.
Stand on the center of a towel with feet shoulder-width apart, holding each end at waist level with palms facing inward.
Curl both ends toward your shoulders while keeping elbows stationary by your sides.
Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.
Reverse curls
Towel reverse curls
Reverse curls with a towel target both biceps and forearms effectively.
Stand on one end of a towel while holding its other end with an overhand grip, palms facing down.
Curl towards your shoulders without moving your elbows forward or backward excessively; aim for controlled motion throughout each rep cycle.
Three sets comprising 10 reps each should suffice.
Isometric holds
Towel isometric holds
Isometric holds build endurance in arm muscles over time.
Stand on one end of a long enough towel so that when you pull upwards, it creates tension throughout both arms.
Hold this position for 30 seconds before releasing slowly.
Repeat three times per session, ensuring proper form throughout the duration.