Want a toned waist? Do these exercises
What's the story
African cultures have long embraced natural movements and exercises that promote fitness and well-being. These exercises, often rooted in daily activities and traditional practices, can be adapted to tone the sides of the body effectively. By incorporating these movements into your routine, you can achieve a more balanced physique without the need for complex equipment or gym memberships. Here are five African-inspired exercises to help you tone your sides naturally.
Dance moves
Dance-inspired lateral stretches
African dance forms are famous for their rhythmic side-to-side movements, which stretch and tone the muscles on the sides of the body. These lateral stretches improve flexibility and strengthen the oblique muscles. To perform this exercise, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and move your arms overhead. Lean to one side while keeping your hips stable, then switch sides. Repeat several times for maximum effect.
Skipping ropes
Traditional rope skipping techniques
Rope skipping is a common activity in many African communities, serving as both a cardio workout and a way to strengthen core muscles. The side-to-side motion during rope skipping engages the obliques effectively. To incorporate this exercise into your routine, skip rope while occasionally shifting your weight from one foot to another, creating a lateral movement that targets the sides.
Arm circles
Herbal grinding arm circles
In several African cultures, grinding herbs is a part of daily life. This activity involves circular arm movements that engage the shoulders and sides of the torso. To replicate this exercise at home, stand with feet hip-width apart and extend your arms outward at shoulder height. Make small circles with your hands for several repetitions before reversing direction.
Water carrying
Water carrying side bends
Carrying water containers on heads or hips is an age-old practice in many African regions, requiring balance and strength in the core muscles. This exercise naturally tones the sides as it requires bending slightly while walking or standing still with weight balanced on top of the head or hip area.
Farming squats
Farming-inspired squats
Farming activities across Africa involve squats when planting seeds or harvesting crops, which engage multiple muscle groups, including those along the sides of the torso. To do this exercise, stand with feet shoulder-width apart, lower yourself into a squat position, and hold it for a few seconds before standing up again. Repeat the process a few times for the best results.