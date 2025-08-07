How portrait artists are redefining the art world 

African artists are making waves in the domain of modern portraiture. They offer a new take and technique to the form of art. These artists are not just reinventing how portraits are made but also how they are viewed around the world. Their work often narrates cultural, personal, and social stories. It gives an exclusive lens to peer into contemporary life. Here's a look at five African artists who are bringing this change.

Vibrant style Kehinde Wiley's vibrant approach Kehinde Wiley is known for his colorful portrait works, that fuse tradition with modernity. His paintings usually depict people of color in classical poses, as seen in European paintings, subverting history and representation in art. With the use of intricate patterns and bold colors, Wiley's portraits are as stunning as they are thought-provoking.

Empowering lens Zanele Muholi's powerful imagery Zanele Muholi's photography has always been about delving into the themes of identity, race, and gender. Their self-portraits are powerful statements on visibility and empowerment in marginalized communities. Muholi's work is defined by its stark contrast and emotive depth, capturing the essence of their subjects with an unflinching gaze.

Cultural fusion Njideka Akunyili Crosby's layered narratives Njideka Akunyili Crosby is lauded for her elaborate compositions combining Nigerian traditions with Western influences. Her mixed-media portraits, dotted with collage elements, unfurl layered stories about cultural identity and the complications of migration. Crosby's art is an invitation for viewers to explore the nuanced intersections of the two worlds. It provides a refreshing take on the mixing of cultures.

Visual storytelling Aida Muluneh's symbolic photography Aida Muluneh uses photography as a medium to tell symbolic stories based on Ethiopian culture. Her portraits are characterized by vibrant colors and geometric patterns borrowed from traditional motifs while dealing with modern-day problems like migration and resilience. Muluneh's work invites viewers to ponder the deeper meanings behind every image.