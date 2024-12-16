Summarize Simplifying... In short For frequent flyers in India, the top 5 credit cards are the Standard Chartered Emirates Platinum, ICICI British Airways Premium, SBI's Air India Signature, Axis Atlas, and IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite.

These cards offer perks like bonus miles, lounge access, and travel insurance.

These cards offer perks like bonus miles, lounge access, and travel insurance.

The choice depends on your airline preference and the balance between fees and benefits.

Top 5 credit cards for frequent flyers in India

By Anujj Trehaan 01:20 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Choosing the right credit card is key for frequent flyers in India who want to get the most out of their travel experiences. The best card isn't just about convenience - it should offer rewards that match your travel lifestyle and tastes. Whether it's earning miles to exchange for flights or enjoying the comfort of airport lounges, these top five credit cards shine when it comes to travel-related benefits.

Emirates Platinum

Emirates Skywards Miles Galore

The Standard Chartered Emirates Platinum Credit Card is a dream come true for loyal Emirates flyers. This card offers four Emirates Skywards miles for every ₹150 spent. Plus, new members get a nice bonus of 27,500 miles. Add in Priority Pass membership and travel insurance, and you've got a solid package for dedicated Emirates travelers.

BA Premium

Avios points for British Airways fans

The ICICI British Airways Premium Credit Card offers a direct line to the British Airways loyalty program, enabling you to rapidly accumulate Avios points. Receive eight thousand bonus Avios just for making your first transaction, and continue earning up to a generous nine Avios per ₹100 spent. Plus, snag an extra 25,000 bonus points by simply booking a return ticket from India to London within the initial three months.

Air India Signature

Rewarding loyalty with Air India

SBI's Air India Signature Credit Card is a dream come true for frequent Air India flyers. Not only do you get four reward points per ₹100 spent, but the opportunity to earn up to 1 million bonus reward points every year is a game-changer. Boasting 600+ international airport lounge accesses and extra Visa lounge access in India, this card comes with a generous welcome gift of 20,000 reward points.

Axis Atlas

Flexibility across airlines

The Axis Atlas Credit Card targets individuals without a particular airline preference, offering flexible rewards, including up to five EDGE Miles per ₹100 spent on travel expenses. A welcome bonus of 2,500 EDGE Miles and the ability to redeem across multiple airlines further enhance its appeal. Plus, it offers generous lounge access, both domestically and internationally.

Key considerations

Ultra-premium benefits with IndusInd

The IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card is a top choice for frequent flyers on Qatar Airways and British Airways. It provides up to 50,000 Avios points per year, global lounge access, and meet-and-greet services. Discounts on flight bookings add to its appeal. Evaluate rewards alignment with airlines, lounge access, travel insurance, fee versus benefits, and additional benefits like concierge services or discounted currency markups.