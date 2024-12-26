Summarize Simplifying... In short For Indian art collectors, the top 5 credit cards are HDFC Infinia Metal Edition, HDFC Diners Club Black, ICICI Emeralde, IDFC FIRST Bank Ashva, and HSBC Taj Credit Card.

Top 5 credit cards for Indian art collectors

What's the story Choosing the perfect credit card is key for art collectors in India to elevate their lifestyle and fully enjoy their passion. The right credit card should offer benefits that match their love for art, travel, and luxurious experiences. This article highlights five exceptional credit cards that are tailored to the needs of art collectors, offering perks ranging from unlimited airport lounge access to fine dining discounts and high reward points.

Luxury benefits

HDFC Infinia Metal Edition: A luxury choice

The HDFC Infinia Credit Card Metal Edition is the perfect match for art collectors who love luxury. Its ₹12,500 annual fee is justified by the unlimited global airport lounge access (you won't miss those international art fairs!) The rewards program is appealing, with ten times points on specific spends, and comprehensive travel insurance. This makes it the best option for art enthusiasts who travel frequently to exhibitions.

High rewards

Diners Club Black: Rewarding art investments

Art collectors can greatly benefit from the HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card. It has an annual fee of ₹10,000 and offers unlimited airport lounge access. The card provides a base rewards rate of 3.33% and up to ten times reward points on certain purchases. Its low forex markup fee of 2% guarantees maximum returns on your art world expenditures.

Exclusive access

ICICI Emeralde: For the elite collector

The invite-only ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card is for the type of people who say things like, "I only collect art if I can eat off it. Exclusivity and luxury dining are what I crave." At ₹12,499/year, members get unlimited airport lounge visits and up to 50% off dining in India and Dubai. Plus, enjoy golf benefits and big vouchers for hitting spending milestones.

Cultural heritage

IDFC FIRST Bank Ashva: Heritage meets finance

IDFC FIRST Bank's Ashva Credit Card combines cultural heritage with financial perks. Enjoy lounge access, perfect for the frequent traveler. For art enthusiasts, benefit from ₹500 cashback on first transactions after issuance and increased rewards on higher spends. This card is ideal for those who appreciate financial flexibility and a touch of culture.

Hospitality perks

HSBC Taj Credit Card: Bespoke luxury experiences

The HSBC Taj Credit Card, in collaboration with Indian Hotels and Visa, is a masterpiece of luxury and art. With an annual fee of ₹110,000, it offers up to 25% discounts at Taj hotels and welcome vouchers for unforgettable stays at iconic properties. Plus, cardholders enjoy exclusive lounge access, adding a touch of refinement to their travel and art collection experiences.