Top 5 mountain biking trails in Africa
What's the story
Africa's diverse landscapes provide some of the most thrilling mountain biking trails for adventure lovers. From rugged terrains to breathtaking views, these trails promise an unforgettable experience for bikers. Be it a pro or a novice, Africa's trails have something to offer everyone looking for excitement and challenge. Here are five of the best mountain biking trails across the continent that promise adventure and exploration.
#1
The Cape Town Cycle Tour route
The Cape Town Cycle Tour Route in South Africa is one of the most popular biking events in the world.
The route goes along the stunning coastline of Cape Peninsula, giving bikers a chance to see Table Mountain and other iconic landmarks.
Although the event is held annually, the trail can be explored all year round. The scenic beauty and well-maintained roads make it a favorite among biking enthusiasts.
#2
Lesotho's Sani Pass Trail
Sani Pass Trail in Lesotho is famous for its steep climbs and breathtaking views.
The trail takes you through high-altitude terrains and offers a tough ride with unpredictable weather conditions.
Bikers will have to navigate through rocky paths while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.
This trail is ideal for those looking for a physically demanding ride with stunning scenery.
#3
Kenya's Hell's Gate National Park route
Hell's Gate National Park in Kenya provides a unique biking experience with its mix of wildlife and dramatic landscapes.
The park permits cyclists to ride through its gates, offering an opportunity to see zebras, giraffes, and other animals up close.
The terrain is relatively easy compared to other trails but still offers enough challenges with its ups and downs.
#4
Morocco's Atlas Mountains adventure
The Atlas Mountains in Morocco provide one of Africa's most adventurous biking experiences.
With rugged paths winding through traditional Berber villages, this trail offers cultural immersion, along with physical challenges.
Bikers will encounter steep descents and climbs as they traverse this mountainous region known for its stunning vistas.
#5
Uganda's Mountain Elgon Trail
Mountain Elgon Trail in Uganda takes you through lush forests and volcanic landscapes. It also offers diverse flora and fauna, making it a nature lover's paradise.
The trail is moderately difficult, making it perfect for intermediate-level riders.
They can enjoy the thrill of mountain biking in a serene environment, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.