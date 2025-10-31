Top windsurfing destinations in Africa

Africa has some of the best windsurfing spots in the world, thanks to its diverse coastlines and favorable winds. From seasoned pros to beginners, these destinations guarantee thrilling experiences for everyone. From the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean, each location has its own unique features that make it a must-visit for windsurfing enthusiasts. Here are five of Africa's top windsurfing spots.

#1 Cape Town's iconic waters Cape Town is famous for its stunning landscapes and ideal windsurfing conditions. The area of Bloubergstrand is particularly famous for its consistent winds and breathtaking views of Table Mountain. The summer months are especially great for windsurfers, with steady winds blowing across the bay. Whether you are a pro or a novice, Cape Town offers a variety of spots to practice your skills.

#2 Dakhla's desert winds Located in Morocco's Western Sahara region, Dakhla is famous for its strong winds and flat waters. The lagoon here is perfect for beginners looking to learn the ropes, as well as for advanced surfers wanting to perfect their tricks. The wind conditions are mostly reliable all year round, making it a popular destination among international windsurfing lovers.

#3 Walvis Bay's consistent gales Walvis Bay in Namibia is famous for its strong gales and expansive lagoons, which are just perfect for windsurfing. The area provides a range of conditions, from flat water to choppy seas, depending on where you go. With its consistent winds all year round, Walvis Bay is a favorite among those looking for thrilling rides on African waters.

#4 Zanzibar's tropical breezes Zanzibar also offers an amazing windsurfing experience, thanks to its warm tropical breezes and stunning scenery. The eastern side of the island has perfect spots with steady winds ideal for both beginners and experienced surfers alike. The clear waters make it even more attractive by providing good visibility under the surface while you ride through the waves.