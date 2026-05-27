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Top spots for birdwatching in Canary Islands
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Top spots for birdwatching in Canary Islands

By Simran Jeet
May 27, 2026
03:59 pm
What's the story

The Canary Islands are a birdwatcher's paradise, with their diverse ecosystems and unique avian species. From the arid landscapes of Fuerteventura to the lush forests of La Palma, each island offers a different habitat for birds. Whether you are a seasoned ornithologist or a casual nature lover, these islands provide plenty of opportunities to observe and learn about various bird species in their natural habitat.

Fuerteventura

Discovering Fuerteventura's avian diversity

Fuerteventura is famous for its dry landscapes and coastal areas, which attract a number of bird species. The island is home to several endemic birds, such as the Canary stonechat and the Berthelot's pipit. The dunes and beaches provide an ideal habitat for waders and seabirds. Birdwatchers can explore places like Jandia Natural Park for sightings of these unique species.

Lanzarote

Exploring Lanzarote's unique habitats

Lanzarote's volcanic terrain creates a unique habitat for birds. The island's Timanfaya National Park is particularly famous for its diverse birdlife, including the Egyptian vulture, and the Barbary partridge. The contrast between arid land and lush oases makes it an ideal spot for birdwatching enthusiasts looking to spot different species in one place.

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La Palma

La Palma's lush forests and rich birdlife

La Palma is often referred to as "La Isla Bonita" owing to its green forests and rich biodiversity. The island is home to several endemic birds, such as the blue chaffinch and the laurel pigeon. The Los Tilos Forest Reserve is a prime spot for birdwatchers hoping to catch a glimpse of these rare species in their natural habitat.

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Tenerife

Tenerife: A hub for birdwatching enthusiasts

Tenerife, being the largest of the Canary Islands, has a variety of habitats, from deserts to lush forests. This makes it a hotspot for birdwatching. The Teide National Park is home to many birds, including the canary and the kestrel. The diverse ecosystems across the island make it a perfect place for birdwatchers to explore different habitats and find various species.

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