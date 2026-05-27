Top spots for birdwatching in Canary Islands

The Canary Islands are a birdwatcher's paradise, with their diverse ecosystems and unique avian species. From the arid landscapes of Fuerteventura to the lush forests of La Palma, each island offers a different habitat for birds. Whether you are a seasoned ornithologist or a casual nature lover, these islands provide plenty of opportunities to observe and learn about various bird species in their natural habitat.

Fuerteventura Discovering Fuerteventura's avian diversity Fuerteventura is famous for its dry landscapes and coastal areas, which attract a number of bird species. The island is home to several endemic birds, such as the Canary stonechat and the Berthelot's pipit. The dunes and beaches provide an ideal habitat for waders and seabirds. Birdwatchers can explore places like Jandia Natural Park for sightings of these unique species.

Lanzarote Exploring Lanzarote's unique habitats Lanzarote's volcanic terrain creates a unique habitat for birds. The island's Timanfaya National Park is particularly famous for its diverse birdlife, including the Egyptian vulture, and the Barbary partridge. The contrast between arid land and lush oases makes it an ideal spot for birdwatching enthusiasts looking to spot different species in one place.

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La Palma La Palma's lush forests and rich birdlife La Palma is often referred to as "La Isla Bonita" owing to its green forests and rich biodiversity. The island is home to several endemic birds, such as the blue chaffinch and the laurel pigeon. The Los Tilos Forest Reserve is a prime spot for birdwatchers hoping to catch a glimpse of these rare species in their natural habitat.

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