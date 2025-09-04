You must visit these museums in India

India's diverse landscapes make for a beautiful tapestry of cultures and history, and museums are at the forefront of showcasing this heritage. From ancient artifacts to modern art, these institutions give a unique insight into the country's past and present. Here are five distinctive museum experiences across India that will entice you with their interesting collections and interactive exhibits.

#1 The Indian Museum: A historical treasure Located in Kolkata, the Indian Museum is among the oldest museums in Asia. Established in 1814, it boasts a vast collection of artifacts across disciplines including archaeology, art, anthropology, and geology. You can explore galleries with ancient sculptures, coins of various eras, and rare fossils. The museum's Egyptian gallery is especially notable for its mummy exhibit.

#2 Salar Jung Museum: A collector's paradise Located in Hyderabad, Salar Jung Museum is known for its eclectic collection, which was gathered by Nawab Mir Yousuf Ali Khan Salar Jung III. The museum displays over 43,000 art objects and 9,000 manuscripts from across the globe. Highlights include European paintings by masters such as Raphael, and an amazing collection of clocks exhibited in a dedicated gallery.

#3 National Rail Museum: Journey through time Situated in New Delhi, the National Rail Museum is an ideal place to visit for those who love trains or are fond of history. Spanning 11 acres of land, it displays India's rich railway heritage through antique locomotives, including steam engines from the nineteenth century. Interactive exhibits provide visitors an insight into how railways revolutionized transportation around India.

#4 Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum: Artistic insights The Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum gives an insight into Mumbai's cultural evolution since its inception as Victoria & Albert Museum Bombay in 1855. Its permanent collection features decorative arts including pottery, textiles, and metalwork with contemporary artworks depicting urban life today. Regularly changing exhibitions ensure that there's always something new to see.