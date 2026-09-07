Want a quick updo? Try a top knot
What's the story
The top knot is a versatile hairstyle that has become a favorite among many for its simplicity and elegance. It is perfect for both casual and formal occasions, making it a go-to choice for those who want to look polished without spending too much time on their hair. From sleek and sophisticated to messy and relaxed, there are many ways to style a top knot. Here are five chic top knot styles that suit different tastes and occasions.
#1
Sleek high top knot
The sleek high top knot is all about precision and smoothness.
This style is perfect for formal events or professional settings where you want to look polished.
To achieve this look, make sure your hair is straightened well before gathering it at the crown of your head.
Use a strong-hold gel or mousse to tame flyaways and keep everything in place.
#2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot gives a relaxed, effortless vibe, perfect for casual outings or laid-back days at home.
To get this look, pull your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure with bobby pins or an elastic band.
Leave some strands out around your face for an added softness.
#3
Braided top knot
Adding braids to your top knot can make it more interesting and textured.
This style is perfect for those who want to add a little flair to their hairstyle without going overboard.
Simply braid sections of your hair before twisting them into a bun at the crown of your head.
This gives you a unique look that is sure to turn heads.
#4
Low twisted top knot
The low twisted top knot gives a sophisticated touch by placing the bun lower on the head, near the nape of the neck.
This style is ideal for those who want a more understated, yet elegant, look.
Twist sections of your hair before wrapping them into a bun, securing with pins or an elastic band.
#5
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot gives you a perfect combination of style and practicality, as it keeps the hair out of your face while letting the rest flow freely.
Ideal for any occasion, this hairstyle is created by pulling only half of your hair into a high ponytail and twisting it into a small bun at the crown.
This way, you get the best of both worlds!