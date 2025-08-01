5 underrated Greek islands with stunning views 

Greece is famous for its gorgeous islands, with Mykonos and Santorini frequently hogging the limelight. But beyond the well-trodden tourist path, there are hidden gems waiting to be explored. From pristine beaches to rich culture, these offbeat Greek islands offer unique experiences. You can explore these islands to enjoy Greece's natural beauty minus the throngs of tourists. Here are some of the top unexplored Greek islands promising a memorable adventure.

Folegandros Discovering the charm of Folegandros Popularly known as the Santorini of the Cyclades, Folegandros is a small, quiet island that is characterized by its dramatic cliffs and charming villages. Chora, the main town, sits on the cliff edge and offers breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea. You can wander through narrow streets with whitewashed houses or dig into delicious local cuisine at traditional tavernas. The island's beaches are secluded and perfect for relaxing away from tourist crowds.

Koufonisia Serene beauty of Koufonisia Koufonisia is a group of two small islands- Pano Koufonisi and Kato Koufonisi in the Cyclades. Famous for their crystal-clear waters and sandy beaches, these islands are perfect for swimming and snorkeling lovers. Pano Koufonisi has a laid-back vibe with cozy cafes and shops lining its waterfront. Kato Koufonisi is mostly uninhabited but can be explored on a boat.

Naxos Historical richness of Naxos The largest island in the Cyclades archipelago, Naxos is a combination of history and nature. The island features ancient ruins including the Portara gate of an unfinished temple of Apollo. Visitors can either explore traditional mountain villages like Apiranthos or lay back on long sandy beaches like Agios Prokopios Beach.

Samothrace Untouched wilderness of Samothrace Samothrace, located in the northern Aegean Sea, is characterized by rugged landscapes dominated by Mount Saos, which towers 1,611 meters high at its peak called Fengari (Moon). The island is a favorite among nature lovers looking for hiking trails leading through lush forests past waterfalls such as Fonias Falls or Gria Vathra pools, where one can take refreshing dips amidst untouched wilderness.