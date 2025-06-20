Traditional Bahamian wedding customs you didn't know

What's the story

Traditional Bahamian weddings are steeped in culture and history, making them unique.

These ceremonies often incorporate elements from African, European, and Caribbean traditions, resulting in a vibrant tapestry of rituals.

From the attire to the music, every aspect of a Bahamian wedding is steeped in meaning and symbolism.

Exploring these customs gives you an insight into how couples in the Bahamas celebrate their union with family and friends.