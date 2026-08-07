Where to try trail running in Africa
What's the story
Comoros, a small archipelago off the southeast coast of Africa, is home to some of the most secluded and stunning trail running adventures. The islands' diverse landscapes make for challenging terrains and breathtaking views. From volcanic mountains to lush forests, Comoros offers unique experiences for trail runners looking for off-the-beaten-path adventures. Here is a guide to some of the best trail running spots in Comoros.
#1
Discover Mount Karthala trails
Mount Karthala is one of Comoros' most iconic landmarks. The active volcano provides a challenging terrain for trail runners.
The trails vary from moderate to difficult, with steep ascents and descents. Runners can enjoy panoramic views of the island and beyond from the summit.
The best time to visit is during the dry season, when conditions are more favorable.
#2
Explore Anjouan's lush forests
Anjouan, also known as the Green Island, is famous for its dense forests and rich biodiversity.
Trail running here means navigating through a network of paths that wind through tropical vegetation.
The cooler climate makes it ideal for longer runs, and you can expect to encounter various wildlife along the way.
#3
Navigate Moheli's coastal paths
Moheli, the smallest of the three main islands, has beautiful coastal trails that are perfect for those who want to run by the sea.
The paths are generally easier than those on other islands, but offer stunning views of the ocean and opportunities to spot marine life.
Moheli is also home to several protected areas where you can enjoy nature without any disturbance.
#4
Tackle Ngazidja's volcanic terrain
Ngazidja, the largest island in Comoros, is home to a number of volcanic terrains that make for a unique running experience.
From rocky paths to sandy stretches, the island's diverse landscapes are a challenge for all levels of runners.
The trails also take you through traditional villages where you can learn more about local culture and history.
Tip 1
Tips for trail running in Comoros
When planning your trail running adventure in Comoros, make sure to pack appropriate gear, considering the varied weather conditions on different islands.
Hydration is key, as water sources may not be available on all trails.
Respect local customs by seeking permission before entering private lands or restricted areas during your runs.