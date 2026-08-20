Trampoline workouts vs hiking: Which burns more calories?
What's the story
Trampoline and hiking are two popular activities that promise cardiovascular benefits. While both can help improve heart health, they do so in different ways. Trampoline workouts provide a high-intensity, low-impact exercise option, while hiking offers a moderate-intensity workout in nature. Knowing the differences between these activities can help you choose the one that suits your lifestyle and fitness goals better.
#1
High-intensity trampoline workouts
Trampoline workouts are famous for their high-intensity nature, which can improve cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate quickly.
The repetitive bouncing motion engages multiple muscle groups, leading to improved circulation and increased stamina over time.
As a low-impact exercise, trampolining is easier on the joints than other high-intensity workouts, making it an excellent option for those looking to avoid joint strain.
#2
Moderate-intensity hiking benefits
Hiking is a moderate-intensity exercise that provides cardiovascular benefits through sustained effort over longer periods.
Walking on varied terrains challenges the heart and lungs, promoting endurance and cardiovascular efficiency.
Being outdoors also provides mental health benefits from exposure to nature, which can complement the physical advantages of regular hiking sessions.
#3
Caloric burn comparison
Both trampoline workouts and hiking burn calories effectively but differ in the number of calories burned per session.
A 30-minute trampoline workout can burn around 200 calories for an average person, depending on intensity levels.
Meanwhile, a similar duration of hiking may burn approximately 150 calories on flat terrain, or more on uphill trails due to increased effort required.
#4
Accessibility and convenience factors
Accessibility plays a major role in deciding between trampoline workouts and hiking, as both have their own requirements.
Trampolines are ideal for people with limited access to outdoor spaces or those looking for indoor exercise options, regardless of weather conditions.
On the other hand, hiking requires access to trails but allows enjoying nature while working out, making it a perfect choice for outdoor lovers.