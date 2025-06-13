Things to do in Munnar
What's the story
Nestled in Kerala's Western Ghats, Munnar offers a serene escape with its rolling hills and lush tea gardens.
Famous for its cool climate and picturesque landscapes, this hill station makes a perfect getaway for nature lovers.
Here, you can explore the vast plantations, enjoy scenic views, and soak in the tranquility of the region.
Here's your itinerary to make the most of Munnar's enchanting surroundings.
Tea gardens
Explore lush tea plantations
Munnar is famous for its sprawling tea plantations that go on as far as the eye can see.
A trip to these gardens provides a chance to understand the process of tea cultivation and processing.
Most estates provide guided tours where one can see the meticulous process from plucking leaves to packing.
The fresh smell of tea leaves and panoramic views make this experience unforgettable.
Wildlife spotting
Discover Eravikulam National Park
Eravikulam National Park is home to a variety of flora and fauna, including the endangered Nilgiri Tahr.
The park's rolling grasslands serve as a habitat for a variety of species, making it a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts.
Trekking through this park lets you enjoy breathtaking views while spotting unique wildlife in their natural habitat.
Scenic views
Visit Mattupetty Dam and Lake
Mattupetty Dam and Lake serve as popular attractions, providing breathtaking views of hills and valleys around.
Tourists can go boating on the lake or simply chill beside its tranquil waterside location.
The region around Mattupetty is also famous for its greenery, which makes for a beautiful walk along its banks.
Hilltop vistas
Experience Top Station's panoramic views
Top Station provides one of Munnar's most stunning viewpoints, overlooking Tamil Nadu's plains below and misty mountains above.
A drive here rewards with awe-inspiring scenery, perfect for photography enthusiasts.
It's best visited during daylight for safety, as the region quickly becomes dark. Plan your visit accordingly to capture nature's beauty at its finest moments.