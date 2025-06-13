Your 5-day itinerary to Kerala
What's the story
The "God's Own Country" is a perfect, serene getaway for nature-loving backpackers.
Here's a five-day itinerary to let the verdant hills, calm backwaters, and colorful culture of this southern Indian state engulf you.
From exploring lush hills to sailing on placid waters, each day gives you a unique opportunity to get closer to nature.
Here's a practical guide to make the most of your trip through Kerala's natural beauties.
Munnar
Explore Munnar's tea gardens
Start your adventure with Munnar, a hill station famous for its sprawling tea gardens and cool weather.
Trek the lush plantations and visit Tea Museum to get an insight into how tea is processed.
The Eravikulam National Park is also in the vicinity and you can spot the endangered Nilgiri Tahr amidst picturesque landscapes.
From budget hostels to cozy homestays, you can find comfort after a day of exploration.
Thekkady
Discover Thekkady's wildlife
On day two, go to Thekkady for a wildlife rendezvous at Periyar National Park.
Take a guided jungle walk or go bamboo rafting on Periyar Lake for a real feel of the biodiverse area.
Don't forget to spot elephants and other wildlife that roam freely here.
In the evening, visit local spice markets where you can buy fresh spices as souvenirs/gifts.
Alleppey
Cruise through Alleppey's backwaters
Day three takes you to Alleppey, renowned for its elaborate network of backwaters and houseboats.
Rent a traditional houseboat or take a canoe ride through the narrow canals lined with coconut trees and paddy fields.
Watch daily life play out along these waterways as you enjoy freshly prepared vegetarian meals onboard your boat—an experience that is quintessentially Kerala and cannot be missed!
Varkala
Relax on Varkala Beach
Traveling south on day four towards Varkala Beach, a cliffside paradise with breathtaking views over the Arabian Sea below steep cliffs.
These cliffs are dotted with cafes serving delicious vegetarian fare. Alongside, yoga retreats provide relaxation opportunities aplenty.
All of this comes after days spent exploring inland regions' natural beauty spots found earlier during this itinerary journey across Kerala state itself!
Kochi
Experience Kochi's cultural heritage
Conclude your trip with a visit to Kochi (Cochin), where history meets modernity seamlessly within Fort Cochin area streets filled with colonial architecture reflecting past influences from Portuguese, Dutch, British eras alike!
Visit Jew Town, Mattancherry Palace, Chinese Fishing Nets, St Francis Church before indulging yourself further into the local arts and crafts scene via galleries and shops showcasing regional talent and creativity abound throughout the cityscape surroundings themselves too!