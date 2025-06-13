What's the story

The "God's Own Country" is a perfect, serene getaway for nature-loving backpackers.

Here's a five-day itinerary to let the verdant hills, calm backwaters, and colorful culture of this southern Indian state engulf you.

From exploring lush hills to sailing on placid waters, each day gives you a unique opportunity to get closer to nature.

Here's a practical guide to make the most of your trip through Kerala's natural beauties.