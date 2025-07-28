Almond-based dishes you'll love

Almonds are the go-to ingredient that can be made into various vegetarian preparations. Apart from being a healthy nut, almonds are packed with healthy fats, protein, and vitamins. They can be used in both sweet and savory preparations, making them a must-have in every kitchen. Here are five unique ways you can add almonds to vegetarian meals.

Smoothie bowl Almond milk smoothie bowl Almond milk makes for a perfect base for smoothie bowls. Blend some almond milk with your favorite fruits such as bananas or berries for a creamy mixture. Pour it into a bowl and top with sliced almonds, chia seeds and fresh fruit slices for added texture and flavor. The dish would not just look beautiful but also be loaded with nutrients to keep you energized all day long.

Stir-fry delight Almond butter stir-fry Almond butter imparts a rich flavor to vegetable stir-fries. Just mix almond butter with soy sauce, ginger, and garlic to make a savory sauce. Toss it over sauteed vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots for a quick meal option. The almond butter amps up the dish's taste while providing healthy fats that go well with the veggies' natural flavors.

Hummus Twist Roasted almond hummus Roasted almond hummus gives an interesting spin to the classic chickpea hummus. Roast the almonds and blend them along with chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini, olive oil, and garlic until smooth. This variation gives a nutty flavor profile which goes well with pita bread or vegetable sticks as an appetizer or snack option.

Tofu bites Almond-crusted tofu bites Almond-crusted tofu bites make for an exciting vegetarian appetizer or main course option. Coat tofu cubes in crushed almonds mixed with herbs like rosemary or thyme before baking them till golden brown. These bites offer a crunchy texture on the outside while remaining soft inside—a delightful combination sure to please any palate.