5 delicious oat recipes for breakfast

Oats are one of the best, versatile, and nutritious options for vegan breakfasts. Since they are packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, oats make for an excellent breakfast choice to begin your day with. However, since oats can be dressed up with other ingredients, they can easily cater to your different taste preferences while offering necessary nutrition. Here are a few ways to add oats to your morning routine.

Quick prep Overnight oats: A time-saver Overnight oats are another easy breakfast option that require no cooking. Simply soak oats in plant-based milk or yogurt overnight, and enjoy a ready-to-eat meal in the morning. Toss in fruits such as bananas or berries for natural sweetness, and nuts/seeds for an extra crunch. Not only does this save time, but it also helps flavors meld together, enhancing the overall taste.

Blended delight Smoothie bowls with oats Incorporating oats into smoothie bowls is an effortless way to up the nutritional quotient. Just blend rolled oats with fruits like mangoes or strawberries and a splash of almond milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced fruits, chia seeds or granola for crunch. This way, you get fiber from oats and vitamins from fruits, making it a perfect breakfast.

Oven-baked goodness Baked oatmeal variations Baked oatmeal provides a warm twist to regular porridge. Mix rolled oats with plant-based milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, and some fruits (apples or peaches) of your choice in a baking dish. Bake until golden brown for a cozy breakfast that can be made in advance. The outcome is a wholesome dish that preserves its taste when reheated all week long.

Flavorful twist Savory oatmeal options If you're more of a savory breakfast person than a sweet one, then savory oatmeal is an interesting option to try. Cook steel-cut oats in vegetable broth instead of water for a deeper flavor. Stir in vegetables like spinach or mushrooms while cooking, and top with avocado slices before serving. This variation gives you protein from vegetables, while keeping the creaminess of oatmeal.