Love Bermuda shorts? Try these looks

The best part about Bermuda shorts? They are versatile enough to be worn for any season. They are also comfortable and stylish at the same time. Be it a formal event or a casual outing, they can be worn both ways. Here are some styling tips to use Bermuda shorts throughout the year, without letting your outfits be anything but sophisticated yet practical.

Warm layers Layer with cozy sweaters During cooler months, pairing Bermuda shorts with cozy sweaters is the best way to stay warm while keeping it stylish. Go for chunky knit sweaters or cardigans in neutral tones that go well with the color of your shorts. This combo not only keeps you warm but also adds texture and depth to your outfit, making it apt for casual and semi-formal settings.

Cool comfort Pair with light fabrics in summer In warmer weather, opt for light fabrics like cotton or linen while teaming Bermuda shorts. These allow air to circulate and keep you cool on hot days. Pairing them with breathable tops like tank tops or short-sleeved shirts keeps you comfortable without compromising on style. Light colors like white or pastel shades add to the summery vibe.

Layered look Add tights for extra warmth When the temperatures drop significantly, adding tights under your Bermuda shorts can give you the extra warmth you need without compromising on style. Opt for opaque tights in dark colors like black or navy to achieve a sleek look. This combination goes well with boots or closed-toe shoes. Plus, the layered approach makes it possible for you to wear your Bermuda shorts in colder seasons too.