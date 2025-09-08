Delicious ways to cook with sesame seeds

Small but mighty, sesame seeds can do wonders to your wellness. Adding them to your breakfast can do wonders for your health. These tiny seeds are packed with nutrients, from healthy fats, protein and fiber to essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Adding sesame seeds to your morning meal can pump up your nutrition without any effort. Here are some ways to upgrade your breakfast with sesame seeds for better wellness.

Tip 1 Add to smoothies for a nutrient boost Blend sesame seeds into your morning smoothie for an easy nutrient boost. Not only do the seeds add a nutty flavor, they also enhance the texture of the drink. They are a great source of healthy fats that keep you full longer and a good source of plant-based protein. Just adding one tablespoon of sesame seeds can significantly increase calcium content, supporting bone health.

Tip 2 Sprinkle on oatmeal or porridge Sprinkling sesame seeds on oatmeal or porridge is an effortless way to enrich your breakfast bowl with extra nutrients. The crunchy texture complements the softness of cooked grains, making each bite more enjoyable. Sesame seeds contribute fiber that aids digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the morning.

Tip 3 Mix into yogurt or cottage cheese Mixing sesame seeds into yogurt or cottage cheese makes these dairy options both flavorful and nutritious. The combination provides a balance of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates that can keep you energized until lunchtime. Sesame's natural oils also improve the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins available in dairy products.