This is how you can boost your creativity

Creativity can feel elusive most of the times, especially when you are surrounded by the same old work and places. But, a simple change of perspective can unlock new ideas and innovative solutions. By practicing certain exercises to shift your viewpoint, you will be able to think creatively. They are practical and easily adaptable in your daily life and offer a fresh take at work.

Tip 1 Try mind mapping Mind mapping is a powerful visual tool for organizing thoughts and ideas around a central concept. By creating branches for related topics, you can visualize connections that may not be immediately apparent. This exercise promotes free association and can be used to explore multiple pathways at once. It is especially handy for brainstorming sessions or when you want to dissect complex problems into manageable parts.

Tip 2 Engage in role reversal As the name suggests, role reversal is where you put yourself in someone else's shoes to look at a situation through their eyes. This exercise expands your understanding by seeing things from different perspectives, and motivations. It's particularly useful in a collaborative environment, where empathy and communication play an important role. By thinking how others may tackle a problem/task, you get the insight to find a better solution.

Tip 3 Practice random word association Random word association is about picking random, unrelated words and finding a connection between them. This exercise activates lateral thinking by compelling the brain to forge unexpected links between concepts. It breaks the monotony of conventional thought process and promotes out-of-the-box thinking. This can result in novel ideas or an approach that you may have never thought of otherwise.

Tip 4 Explore new environments Changing your physical environment can have a huge effect on your mental state and creativity levels. Visiting new places or rearranging your workspace gives fresh stimuli to inspire new thoughts and perspectives. The exercise breaks the monotony of routine settings, giving you a renewed focus on tasks at hand with an open mind ready for innovation.