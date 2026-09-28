Don't throw those fruit peels! Try these tasty recipes instead
What's the story
Fruit peels are often discarded, but they can be transformed into delicious dishes with a little creativity. Not only does this reduce food waste, but it also adds unique flavors and textures to your meals. By using fruit peels, you can create cost-effective and sustainable culinary options that are both satisfying and nutritious. Here are some practical ways to turn fruit peels into delightful dishes.
Tip 1
Zesty citrus peel candied treats
Citrus peels, such as oranges, lemons, and limes, can be candied for a sweet treat.
Simply slice the peels thinly, boil them in water to soften, and then simmer in sugar syrup until translucent.
These candied peels make for an excellent snack or a garnish for desserts. They add a burst of flavor without any extra cost.
Tip 2
Savory banana peel stir-fry
Banana peels are surprisingly versatile in savory dishes.
After thoroughly washing and removing the inner white part, chop the peels into small pieces and add them to stir-fries.
They absorb flavors well and provide a chewy texture, similar to mushrooms or tofu.
This dish is an excellent way to utilize what would otherwise be waste.
Tip 3
Spicy apple peel chips
Apple peels can be turned into crunchy chips with just a little seasoning.
Toss the peels with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of spices, like paprika or chili powder.
Bake until crispy for a healthy snack option that uses every part of the fruit.
Tip 4
Refreshing watermelon rind salad
Watermelon rinds offer a refreshing crunch when pickled or added raw into salads.
Remove the outer green layer from the rind, then dice it up for salads with cucumbers or tomatoes.
Pickling adds tanginess while softening its texture, making it an interesting addition to any meal without much effort.
Tip 5
Sweet pear peel jam
Pear peels have natural pectin, which helps in thickening jams without any additional ingredients.
Cook the washed pear skins with sugar and lemon juice until they break down into a jam-like consistency.
This homemade jam is perfect for spreading on toast or adding to desserts, all while making use of every part of the pear.