Mosaic candle holders: A DIY guide

African mosaic candle holders are a beautiful way to add a touch of culture and artistry to your home. They are made from colorful glass pieces, creating intricate patterns that are both functional and decorative. Using old glass jars, you can easily create your own African mosaic candle holders at home. This not only promotes recycling, but also gives you a chance to express your creativity.

Materials needed Gather your materials To start, collect some old glass jars of different sizes. You'll also need colored glass pieces or tiles, adhesive glue, grout, and paintbrushes. Make sure the glass pieces are clean and free from any dirt or grease before starting. These materials are easily available at craft stores or online platforms.

Pattern design Design your pattern Before you start sticking the glass pieces on the jar, it's important to plan your design. You can take inspiration from traditional African patterns or create something unique that speaks to you. Sketching out your design on paper first can help visualize the final product and ensure that all elements fit well together.

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Glue application Apply adhesive glue Once your design is ready, start applying adhesive glue on the jar's surface according to your pattern sketch. Carefully place each colored glass piece onto the glued areas, pressing them gently so they stick well. Make sure each piece is securely attached before moving on to the next step.

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Grout filling Fill gaps with grout After all glass pieces are securely attached, let the adhesive dry completely as per package instructions. Next, fill in any gaps between the tiles with grout using a paintbrush or spatula for even distribution. Wipe off any excess grout from tile surfaces with a damp cloth before it dries completely.