Got short hair? You must try these styling tips

Short hair opens up a world of styling possibilities for those who are eager to express themselves. With the right techniques, it can be styled into a number of timeless looks for any occasion. From sleek, polished looks to textured, playful vibes, there are so many styling techniques that can highlight short hair's natural beauty and elegance. Here are some chic secrets to take your short hair styling game up a notch.

Tip 1 Sleek and straight styles For a polished look, you can straighten your short hair with a flat iron. This trick does wonders for bob cuts or pixie styles, giving you a smooth, sleek finish that spells elegance. To avoid the risk of heat damage, spritz some heat protectant spray on your hair before styling. A middle part can add the much-needed symmetry to the overall look.

Tip 2 Textured waves for volume Adding waves is another fabulous way to add volume and texture in short hairstyles. Use a curling wand or flat iron to create loose waves all over the hair. This hairstyle is ideal for casual outings or when you want an effortlessly chic look. Finish with a light-hold hairspray to keep the waves intact without weighing them down.

Tip 3 Accessorize with headbands Headbands are the easiest way to amp up short hairstyles, without letting them go out of place. Pick from a variety of styles, thin metallic bands to wide fabric ones, as per your outfit and occasion. Headbands not only add a flair but also keep the flyaways in check, practical yet stylish, don't you think?