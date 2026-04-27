Art deco: The decor hack your home needs right now!
What's the story
Art Deco is a design style that originated in the 1920s and 1930s, characterized by bold geometric patterns, rich colors, and luxurious materials. It offers a unique way to add elegance and sophistication to your apartment. By incorporating key elements of this style, you can create a space that feels both timeless and modern. Here are some practical tips on how to achieve an Art Deco-inspired look in your home.
Tip 1
Use geometric patterns
Geometric patterns are a hallmark of Art Deco design. You can add these patterns through wallpapers, rugs, or textiles like cushions and curtains. Look for bold shapes such as chevrons, zigzags, or sunbursts to make a statement. These patterns can be used on accent walls or smaller decor items to add visual interest without overwhelming the space.
Tip 2
Incorporate rich colors
Rich colors are also an integral part of Art Deco aesthetics. Deep hues like emerald green, sapphire blue, or ruby red can add depth and drama to your apartment. Pair these with neutral tones like black or white for balance. Use these colors in your furniture upholstery, wall paint, or decorative accents, like vases and lamps.
Tip 3
Choose luxurious materials
Luxurious materials are also a key element of Art Deco design. Think of using metals like brass or chrome for light fixtures and hardware. Velvet or silk fabrics can be used for upholstery or curtains to add texture and opulence. Marble or glass surfaces also add a touch of elegance when used in tabletops or decorative pieces.
Tip 4
Add mirrored surfaces
Mirrored surfaces are commonly used in Art Deco interiors to reflect light and create an illusion of space. You can add mirrors through furniture pieces like mirrored dressers or side tables. Decorative mirrors with intricate frames can also be hung on walls as focal points, enhancing the overall aesthetic.
Tip 5
Select vintage-inspired furniture
Furniture selection is key to achieving an authentic Art Deco look. Opt for vintage-inspired pieces with sleek lines and ornate details, like carvings or inlays. Look for items made from high-quality woods paired with metal accents for durability and style. These elements work together harmoniously within your apartment's design scheme.