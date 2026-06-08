Chicory root makes for an excellent coffee substitute

Why you should know about chicory root

By Simran Jeet 02:25 pm Jun 08, 202602:25 pm

What's the story

Chicory root is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the taste and health quotient of your meals. Loaded with inulin, a prebiotic fiber, chicory root can be a great addition to your diet. It not only improves digestion but also adds a unique flavor to your dishes. Here are five creative ways to use chicory root in your cooking, and enjoy its benefits.