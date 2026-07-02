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Why Moroccan zellige tiles are taking over home decor

By Simran Jeet 02:11 pm Jul 02, 202602:11 pm

What's the story

Moroccan zellige tiles are taking the home decor world by storm with their unique charm and timeless elegance. These handcrafted ceramic tiles, famous for their vibrant colors and intricate patterns, can elevate any space. Originating from Morocco, zellige tiles are made with traditional techniques that have been passed down through generations. Their versatility makes them perfect for various applications in home decor.