Classic Indian hair accessories that never go out of style
What's the story
Traditional Indian hair accessories have been used for centuries to beautify and style hair. These accessories are not just beautiful but also culturally significant, representing various traditions and customs across the country. From ornate hairpins to colorful dupattas, these items can give you a unique and elegant look. By adding these accessories to your wardrobe, you can easily transform your style without much effort.
#1
The elegance of maang tikka
The maang tikka is a classic accessory that has been a part of Indian bridal and festive wear for centuries.
It is worn on the forehead, with a chain that connects to the hairline.
The maang tikka comes in different designs, from simple ones with a single stone to elaborate ones with intricate patterns.
This piece adds grace and sophistication to any outfit, making it perfect for special occasions.
#2
Versatility of hair gajra
Gajras are floral garlands worn around the bun or braid. They are made from fresh flowers like jasmine or roses and are popular for their fragrance and beauty.
Gajras can be worn with both traditional and modern outfits, making them versatile accessories for any occasion.
They add a touch of elegance and charm, making them a favorite among women of all ages.
#3
Charm of jhumka hairpins
Jhumka hairpins combine the traditional jhumka earring design with a functional hairpin.
These accessories add a hint of tradition to your everyday hairstyle while keeping it in place.
Available in different sizes and designs, jhumka hairpins can be used for casual outings or formal events alike.
Their unique design makes them stand out, giving you an effortless yet stylish look.
Tip 1
Graceful dupatta hairstyles
Dupattas aren't just for draping over shoulders; they can also be used creatively as headscarves or turbans for hairstyles.
By wrapping a dupatta around your head, or using it as a scarf tied at the nape of your neck, you can create numerous looks that are both fashionable and functional.
This trick is especially useful during the summer months when you want to keep cool but still look chic.