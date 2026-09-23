These dips can make your everyday idlis more exciting
What's the story
Idli, a staple breakfast dish from South India, is loved for its simplicity and versatility. These steamed rice cakes can be paired with a variety of dips to amp up their flavor. While coconut chutney and sambar are the traditional accompaniments, there are many other dips that can add a unique twist to your morning idli. Here are five innovative dips that promise to make your breakfast exciting.
Tomato twist
Spicy tomato chutney
Spicy tomato chutney is another delicious option for idlis.
Made with ripe tomatoes, green chilies, onions, and spices, this chutney gives a tangy and spicy kick.
The sweetness of the tomatoes balances the heat from the chilies, making it a perfect match for plain idlis.
This chutney is easy to prepare and can be stored for a few days in the refrigerator.
Fresh greens
Mint coriander dip
The mint coriander dip is a refreshing blend of fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, lemon juice, and yogurt or coconut milk.
This dip is perfect for those who love a burst of freshness with every bite.
The coolness of mint and coriander complements the soft texture of idlis beautifully.
Nutty flavor
Peanut chutney powder
Peanut chutney powder adds a nutty flavor to idlis without making them soggy.
Made from roasted peanuts, ground with red chilies, salt, and tamarind paste or jaggery powder for sweetness, this dry chutney powder can be sprinkled over idlis or mixed into them before serving.
Creamy delight
Coconut curry dip
Coconut curry dip adds a creamy texture to your idli experience.
Prepared by blending coconut milk with curry leaves, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, and salt, this dip brings the rich flavors of South Indian curries to your breakfast table.
Its smooth consistency makes it easy to pair with soft idlis.
Sweet tang
Tamarind date chutney
Tamarind date chutney gives a sweet-tangy taste that goes well with savory dishes like idlis.
It is prepared by mixing tamarind pulp with dates, jaggery, and spices like cumin seeds and black peppercorns.
This chutney not only enhances the taste of idlis but also offers a nutritious boost with its natural sweetness and tanginess.