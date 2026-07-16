Want a healthy salad upgrade? Try jute leaves
What's the story
African jute leaves, popularly known as molokhia or ewedu, are a popular ingredient in several African cuisines. These nutrient-rich leaves are known for their distinct taste and thickening properties. They make an excellent addition to salads, lending a unique flavor and texture. Here are five creative ways to use African jute leaves in salads, making your meals both nutritious and delicious.
Tip 1
Jute leaf salad with citrus dressing
Combine fresh African jute leaves with a zesty citrus dressing for an invigorating salad.
Use lemon or lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to create the dressing.
The acidity of the citrus complements the earthy flavor of the jute leaves while enhancing their nutritional benefits.
This simple yet flavorful salad can be a refreshing side dish or a light main course.
Tip 2
Mixed greens with jute leaves and nuts
Mix African jute leaves with other greens like spinach or arugula for a hearty salad.
Add some nuts, like almonds or walnuts, for crunch and protein.
A light vinaigrette made from balsamic vinegar, mustard, honey, olive oil, salt, and pepper can tie the flavors together beautifully.
This combination makes for a satisfying meal that is both filling and nutritious.
Tip 3
Jute leaf tabbouleh twist
Give a twist to traditional tabbouleh by adding chopped African jute leaves to the mix.
This Middle Eastern salad usually has parsley, mint, tomatoes, bulgur wheat, lemon juice, and olive oil.
The addition of jute leaves not only adds an interesting flavor but also boosts the nutritional profile of this classic dish.
Tip 4
Spicy jute leaf slaw
For those who love bold flavors, try making a spicy slaw with African jute leaves as the base ingredient.
Shred cabbage and carrots, along with the jute leaves, for added texture.
Toss them in a spicy dressing made from chili paste or sriracha mixed with vinegar and sugar for balance.
This slaw goes well as an accompaniment to grilled dishes or as part of a larger salad spread.
Tip 5
Grilled vegetable & jute leaf medley
Pair grilled vegetables like zucchini or bell peppers with fresh African jute leaves for an earthy salad option.
Toss them together with herbs like cilantro or parsley, and drizzle over some tahini sauce mixed with lemon juice for added creaminess without dairy products.
This medley makes for an excellent choice when looking for something different, yet familiar, at mealtimes.