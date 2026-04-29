Unframed art grids: What they are acually

Unframed art grids are a simple yet effective way to add a personal touch to your home decor. These grids allow you to display multiple pieces of art in a cohesive manner, without the need for traditional frames. This not only saves money but also gives you the flexibility to change your display as often as you like. Here are five creative ways to use unframed art grids in your home.

Tip 1 Use washi tape for easy mounting Washi tape is an inexpensive and colorful way to mount art pieces on walls. It sticks easily and does not damage the wall when removed, making it perfect for renters or those who like to frequently change their decor. Simply cut pieces of washi tape and stick them on each corner of the artwork, creating a neat grid pattern. This method adds a pop of color while keeping the focus on the art.

Tip 2 Incorporate string lights for ambiance String lights can add a warm ambiance to your unframed art grid display. By hanging string lights around or within the grid, you can highlight certain pieces while creating an inviting atmosphere in the room. Choose soft white or colored lights, depending on your preference and the mood you want to set.

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Tip 3 Mix different sizes and styles Combining different sizes and styles of artwork in one grid can create visual interest and depth. Pair small prints with larger ones, or mix abstract pieces with photographs for an eclectic look that reflects your personality. This approach allows you to showcase various artistic expressions without overwhelming the space.

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Tip 4 Use clipboards for easy rotation Clipboards provide an easy way to rotate artwork in your grid display. By attaching clipboards directly onto the wall, you can easily swap out pieces whenever you want, without having to rehang anything. This makes it simple to keep your decor fresh and updated over time.