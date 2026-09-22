Travel gear 101: 5 African-style organizers you'll love
What's the story
African travel organizers are making waves in the global market, thanks to their unique designs and sustainable practices. These organizers are not just practical but also reflect the rich cultural heritage of Africa. With a focus on eco-friendly materials and traditional craftsmanship, these products are gaining popularity among travelers looking for something different. Here is a look at five African travel organizers that are making headlines worldwide.
#1
Maasai beaded passport holders
Maasai beaded passport holders are famous for their colorful designs and intricate beadwork.
These holders are made by skilled artisans from the Maasai community, using traditional techniques passed down through generations.
They protect passports while adding a touch of elegance, with vibrant patterns that represent the rich culture of the Maasai people.
Prices typically range from $20 to $30.
#2
Kente cloth travel pouches
Kente cloth travel pouches have become a favorite for their eye-catching designs and practical use.
Made from the famous Ghanaian fabric, these pouches can be used to store toiletries, electronics, or other small items while traveling.
The pouches are lightweight and easy to carry, making them perfect for both short trips and long journeys.
They usually cost between $15 and $25.
#3
Shweshwe fabric packing cubes
Shweshwe fabric packing cubes are revolutionizing the way we organize clothes while traveling.
These cubes are made from the famous South African fabric, known for its distinct geometric patterns and vibrant colors.
They help maximize space in luggage by neatly compartmentalizing clothes and other essentials.
The cubes come in sets of three or four, at prices ranging from $30 to $50.
#4
Zulu-inspired luggage tags
Zulu-inspired luggage tags are all the rage among travelers who want to add a bit of African flair to their bags.
Made from locally sourced materials, these tags often feature traditional Zulu patterns and colors.
They are not only durable but also easy to spot on a crowded baggage carousel.
The tags are usually priced between $5 and $15, making them an affordable accessory for any traveler.
#5
Tuareg leather luggage tags
Tuareg leather luggage tags are famous for their durability and unique designs, inspired by the nomadic Tuareg people of North Africa.
Made from high-quality leather, these tags are engraved with traditional motifs that tell stories of desert life.
They are a bit more expensive than other options, usually priced at $25-$35, but offer a blend of functionality and cultural significance.