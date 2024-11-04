Summarize Simplifying... In short To achieve a trendy tousled bob, opt for a cut between chin and shoulder length with layers for volume.

Trendy tousled bob: Casual elegance styling

By Anujj Trehaan 09:33 am Nov 04, 2024

What's the story The tousled bob is the new 'it' hairstyle for women who want to look chic and put-together without putting in too much effort. This style, with its wavy texture and relaxed vibe, is perfect for any occasion. It's professional enough for work, but with a bit of extra styling, it can also look super glam for a night out.

CUT basics

Choosing the right cut

Picking the perfect cut is key to mastering the tousled bob. The sweet spot for length is somewhere between the chin and shoulders. This gives you plenty of hair to work with for creating texture, but not so much that it becomes a hassle to manage. Make sure to talk to your hairstylist about incorporating layers. They add volume and make achieving that desired tousled look a breeze.

Tools & products

Styling tools and products

Getting the perfect tousled look is all about using the right tools and products! A curling wand or iron with a one-inch barrel is your best friend for those loose waves. For products, a light mousse on damp hair gives you that body, while a texturizing spray or sea salt spray after curling amps up the waves and gives you that "I woke up like this" vibe.

Styling steps

The styling process

First, apply mousse to damp hair for volume. Blow dry your hair with a diffuser attachment to enhance natural waves. Then, use a curling wand to create loose curls around your head, but leave out the ends for a more relaxed look. After curling, gently run your fingers through your hair to separate the curls, and spritz texturizing spray generously for hold and added texture.

Upkeep

Maintenance tips

Keeping a messy bob looking fabulous doesn't have to be a chore. Choose sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that won't weigh down your hair or strip away natural oils needed for maintaining those waves. Regular trims every six to eight weeks are also key to keeping ends healthy and preventing them from looking frayed or overly bushy.

Refresh

Daily refresh tricks

When you're short on time but need your bob to shine, dry shampoo is your secret weapon. A quick spritz at the roots will soak up any excess oil and give you a volume boost, making your hair look freshly washed. If you want to add some waves, lightly mist water or sea salt spray on the ends, scrunch, or use a diffuser on low heat for a hot second.