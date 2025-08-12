Read these books recommended by Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah has always given his two cents on cultural understanding through various platforms. His suggestions for books that promote cultural awareness are a treasure trove for anyone wanting to expand their horizons. The books provide varied perspectives and stories that enable readers to appreciate different cultures and their histories. Here are five such books suggested by Trevor Noah that are eye-opening towards cultural understanding.

#1 'Born a Crime' by Trevor Noah Born a Crime is an autobiographical account of Trevor Noah's life as a child in apartheid South Africa. The book paints a vivid picture of the racial dynamics and struggles of the time. Through personal anecdotes, it delves deep into themes of identity, resilience, and the effects of systemic racism. The book is not only insightful but also humorous despite serious topics, making it an engaging read.

#2 'Americanah' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Americanah explores the life of a young Nigerian woman who moves to America for education. It tackles race, identity, and belonging- both in Nigerian and American contexts. The story offers a brutally honest account of the lives of immigrants and the complications of moving between two worlds. The book is lauded for its lush prose and incisive commentary on race relations.

#3 'The New Jim Crow' by Michelle Alexander This book looks at the racial inequalities in the American criminal justice system. Michelle Alexander argues that mass incarceration serves as a modern-day racial control system, similar to Jim Crow laws. Through meticulous research and analysis, it highlights how policies affect African Americans disproportionately. This is an essential read to understand systemic racism in today's world.

#4 'Things Fall Apart' by Chinua Achebe Set in pre-colonial Nigeria, Things Fall Apart tells the story of Okonkwo, a respected leader in his community, facing the disruptive effects of colonial influence. The novel explores themes like tradition versus change and individual versus community conflicts. It offers insight into African culture before European colonization while addressing universal human struggles.