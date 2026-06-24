Push-up variations are an excellent way to target the triceps

5 must-try exercises for strong and toned triceps

By Vinita Jain 03:30 pm Jun 24, 202603:30 pm

What's the story

Strengthening the triceps is essential for improving arm strength and overall upper body fitness. The triceps, which make up a major part of the arm, are used in several daily activities and exercises. By adding certain exercises to your routine, you can improve your muscle tone and endurance. Here are five effective triceps exercises that can be done easily at home or in the gym.