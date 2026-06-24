5 must-try exercises for strong and toned triceps
What's the story
Strengthening the triceps is essential for improving arm strength and overall upper body fitness. The triceps, which make up a major part of the arm, are used in several daily activities and exercises. By adding certain exercises to your routine, you can improve your muscle tone and endurance. Here are five effective triceps exercises that can be done easily at home or in the gym.
Tip 1
Push-up variations for triceps
Push-up variations are an excellent way to target the triceps. Standard push-ups work the chest and shoulders, but changing hand positions can emphasize the triceps more. Placing hands closer together forms a diamond shape, which targets the triceps more intensely. Incline push-ups with elevated hands also work the triceps while being easier on the joints.
Tip 2
Tricep dips using a chair
Tricep dips are a classic exercise that targets the back of the arms. You can do them using a sturdy chair or bench at home. Sit on the edge of the chair with your hands beside your hips, slide off slightly, and lower your body by bending your elbows until they form about a 90-degree angle before pushing back up. This exercise effectively engages the triceps without requiring any special equipment.
Tip 3
Overhead tricep extensions with weights
Overhead tricep extensions are great for building muscle mass in the upper arms. Using dumbbells or any weighted object available at home, raise one arm above your head while holding it with both hands behind your head. Extend your arm upwards slowly, then lower it back down carefully to complete one rep. This movement isolates and strengthens the triceps effectively.
Tip 4
Skull crushers for targeted strengthening
Skull crushers are another targeted exercise that focuses primarily on strengthening the triceps. Lie flat on a bench or mat while holding dumbbells above your chest with arms extended straight up. Bend at the elbows so weights come towards the forehead without moving the upper arms too much, then extend back out again slowly. Repeat this motion several times per set for optimal results.
Tip 5
Close-grip bench press technique
The close-grip bench press is similar to traditional bench presses but focuses more on the inner part of the upper arms, specifically targeting the tricep muscles. Lie on a bench and grip the barbell with hands placed shoulder-width apart. Lower the barbell towards the chest, keeping elbows tucked in close to the torso. Push the barbell back up to the starting position, completing one rep.