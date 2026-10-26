How to make colorful tricolor idli at home
What's the story
Tricolor idli is a popular street food in India, especially during the monsoon season. This dish is a colorful twist on the traditional idli, made with three layers of different colored batters. The vibrant colors and unique flavors make it a favorite among street food lovers. Often served with coconut chutney or sambar, tricolor idli is not just visually appealing, but also a delicious snack to enjoy during the rainy days.
#1
Ingredients for tricolor idli
To prepare tricolor idli, you will need rice, urad dal, and water for the batter.
The three layers are made using natural colorings like spinach for green, carrot for orange, and plain white batter.
These ingredients are easily available at local markets and give the dish its signature look and taste.
#2
Preparation steps
Soak rice and urad dal overnight to prepare the batter.
Grind them separately into smooth pastes, and mix them with salt.
Divide the batter into three portions. Add spinach juice to one portion for green color, carrot juice to another for orange, and leave the third portion plain.
Steam each layer separately in idli molds before stacking them together.
#3
Accompaniments to enhance flavor
Tricolor idli is usually served with coconut chutney or sambar to enhance its flavor.
Coconut chutney is prepared by grinding fresh coconut with green chilies, ginger, and salt.
Sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew flavored with tamarind broth and spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves, is another popular accompaniment that goes well with the idli's mild taste.
#4
Popular places serving tricolor idli
In India, tricolor idli is a popular street food, especially during monsoon, owing to its vibrant colors and flavors.
You can find it at several street food stalls and restaurants across the country.
They serve it hot with chutneys or sambar.
This dish is a favorite among locals and tourists alike, who enjoy its unique taste and visual appeal during the rainy season.