Love truffles? Try these easy recipes

Truffle risotto is a creamy Italian dish that marries the earthy flavor of truffles with the richness of Arborio rice.

To prepare this, sauté onions in olive oil until translucent. Add Arborio rice and stir until coated with oil.

Gradually add vegetable broth while stirring constantly until the rice is al dente.

Finish with grated Parmesan cheese and shaved truffles for an aromatic finish.