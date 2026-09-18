Trunk twists: How to do this simple torso rotation exercise
What's the story
Trunk twists are a simple yet effective exercise to improve flexibility and core strength. They involve rotating the torso while keeping the lower body stable, which helps in stretching the muscles around the spine and abdomen. Regular practice of trunk twists can enhance mobility, reduce back pain, and improve posture. This exercise is suitable for all fitness levels and can be easily incorporated into daily routines.
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Benefits of trunk twists
Trunk twists provide a number of benefits that go beyond just flexibility.
They improve spinal mobility by encouraging rotation of the vertebrae, which can help in preventing stiffness.
These twists also engage core muscles, strengthening them over time.
By improving blood circulation to the abdominal area, trunk twists can also promote digestion and help with detoxification processes in the body.
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How to perform trunk twists correctly
To perform trunk twists correctly, sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you.
Keep your back straight and shoulders relaxed.
Bend one knee and place that foot on the opposite side of your extended leg's knee for support.
Slowly rotate your torso toward the bent knee while keeping your hips stable.
Hold this position briefly before returning to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.
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Tips for beginners
Beginners should focus on maintaining proper form to avoid injury while performing trunk twists.
Start with a few repetitions each day, gradually increasing as comfort levels improve.
It's important not to rush through each movement; instead, focus on controlled rotations that engage muscles without straining them.
Using a yoga mat can provide additional comfort during practice sessions.
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Incorporating trunk twists into routine
Incorporating trunk twists into your routine is easy, thanks to their versatility.
They can be done as part of warm-up exercises before workouts, or as cool-down stretches post-exercise sessions.
They can even be performed during short breaks at work or while watching television at home.
Consistency is key; aim for regular practice several times a week for best results.