Essential fatty acids: What you should know
What's the story
Essential fatty acids (EFAs) are often touted as miracle workers for health, but how much do you really know about them? These polyunsaturated fats are crucial for bodily functions, but misconceptions about their benefits and sources are plenty. This article aims to clear the air on EFAs, their roles, and how to include them in your diet without falling for common myths.
#1
Understanding essential fatty acids
Essential fatty acids are the ones that the body cannot produce on its own and need to be obtained from food. They are omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are important for brain function, cell growth, and inflammation regulation. While they are important, the ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 in the diet is also important to keep inflammation in check.
#2
Sources of EFAs
EFAs can be found in a variety of sources. Omega-3s are commonly found in flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and algae oil. Omega-6s can be found in vegetable oils, such as sunflower and corn oil. Including a range of these foods in your diet can help you get the right balance of EFAs, without overdoing one type.
#3
Common misconceptions about EFAs
A common misconception is that all fats are bad for you. However, EFAs are a healthy part of a balanced diet when consumed in the right amounts. Another myth is that supplements are always necessary to get enough EFAs. However, most people can get enough through a varied diet rich in plant-based foods.
Tip 1
Balancing omega-3 and omega-6 intake
Balancing omega-3 and omega-6 intake is key to reducing inflammation and promoting heart health. Most diets contain too much omega-6 from processed foods and not enough omega-3 from plant sources. To fix this imbalance, try adding more flaxseeds or walnuts to your meals, while cutting back on processed snacks high in omega-6 oils.