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Essential fatty acids: What you should know

By Simran Jeet 03:55 pm Jun 30, 202603:55 pm

What's the story

Essential fatty acids (EFAs) are often touted as miracle workers for health, but how much do you really know about them? These polyunsaturated fats are crucial for bodily functions, but misconceptions about their benefits and sources are plenty. This article aims to clear the air on EFAs, their roles, and how to include them in your diet without falling for common myths.