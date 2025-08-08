Tiger nuts: The perfect high-fiber snack 

African tiger nuts, also known as earth almonds, are small tubers that have been enjoyed for centuries for their high fiber and health benefits. These sweet, chewy snacks are perfect for giving your fiber intake a boost. They can either enhance your meals or make for delicious snacks on their own.

Nutrients Nutritional profile of tiger nuts Tiger nuts are rich in dietary fiber, offering approximately 10 grams per 100-gram serving. They also provide healthy fats, vitamins E and C, and minerals such as magnesium and potassium. All of this makes them the perfect choice for anyone looking for a well-balanced nutritional profile. The high fiber content alone supports digestion and gut health.

Benefits Health benefits of tiger nuts Eating tiger nuts may also help keep your blood sugar in check as they have a low glycemic index. Their high fiber content can also improve your digestion by keeping bowel movements regular. The antioxidants present in tiger nuts also promote cellular health by preventing oxidative stress.

Usage tips Ways to incorporate tiger nuts into your diet Tiger nuts can be eaten raw or roasted as a snack, or added to smoothies for more texture and nutrition. You can also use them in baking by grinding them into flour, or soaking them overnight to make dairy-free milk alternatives. Their versatility allows you to experiment with different recipes, while enjoying their health benefits.