Boost leg strength with these energetic dance styles
What's the story
African dances are known for their dynamic movements and cultural significance. These dances serve as a form of expression and a way to stay fit. African dances can strengthen your legs by improving flexibility, balance, and endurance. Here are five African dances that can help you build stronger legs through rhythmic movements, and traditional steps.
Maasai jump
Adumu: The jumping dance of the Maasai
Adumu, popularly known as the Maasai jump, is a traditional dance of the Maasai people of Kenya and Tanzania.
The dance involves jumping in a circle while keeping the body straight.
The higher you jump, the more you impress the audience.
This dance works on your calves, thighs, and core muscles, improving your leg strength and coordination.
South African shake
Umteyo: The shaking dance from South Africa
Umteyo is a popular dance from South Africa's Xhosa community. It involves rapid shaking of the hips and knees while keeping the upper body still.
The movement engages various muscle groups in the legs, improving flexibility and endurance over time.
Practicing umteyo regularly can help tone your thighs and calves.
Ewe war dance
Agbekor: The war dance of the Ewe people
Agbekor is a traditional dance of the Ewe people of Ghana and Togo.
It consists of vigorous footwork with intricate patterns that require agility and strength.
The dance involves squatting, jumping, and quick foot movements that strengthen the leg muscles while improving balance and coordination.
Modern groove
Gwara gwara: The contemporary South African trend
Gwara gwara is a contemporary South African dance that has taken the world by storm with its infectious rhythm and energetic moves.
It involves sweeping motions with the legs while keeping the body relaxed.
This dance focuses on the hip flexors, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves, giving you a full leg workout.
Congolese moves
Ndombolo: The Congolese dance sensation
Ndombolo originated from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1990s. It became famous for its fast-paced footwork, accompanied by hip sways.
The dance requires quick steps, requiring you to shift your weight rapidly from one foot to another. This improves your agility and leg strength.
It has become a global sensation, influencing many other dance forms.