5 African recipes featuring asafoetida

Lentil stew is a staple in many African households. Adding asafoetida to this dish gives it a depth of flavor that complements the earthy taste of lentils.

The stew usually has tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander.

Asafoetida is added while sauteing onions to release its aroma. This hearty stew is not only nutritious but also filling.