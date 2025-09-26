Try these 5 nut butter spreads

Nut butter spreads are versatile, nutritious, and delicious. They can be used in a number of dishes, giving them a unique twist. Not only do these spreads add flavor, but they also provide essential nutrients such as protein, healthy fats, and vitamins. Here are five creative nut butter spread ideas that can enhance your culinary experience.

Tip 1 Almond butter with honey and cinnamon Almond butter mixed with honey and cinnamon makes for a sweet, aromatic spread. The natural sweetness of honey goes well with the nutty flavor of almond butter. Cinnamon adds warmth and depth to the mix. This combination is perfect for spreading on toast or adding to oatmeal for an extra kick.

Tip 2 Cashew butter with vanilla extract Cashew butter blended with vanilla extract makes for a creamy, subtly sweet spread. The smooth texture of cashew butter pairs perfectly with the fragrant notes of vanilla. This combination is ideal for spreading on pancakes or waffles, giving your breakfast an indulgent touch without overpowering the other flavors.

Tip 3 Peanut butter with cocoa powder Peanut butter mixed with cocoa powder creates a rich chocolatey spread that's hard to resist. The earthy taste of peanuts balances the bitterness of cocoa powder, creating a delightful contrast. This mix is perfect for those who love chocolatey flavors but want to keep it healthy by using natural ingredients.

Tip 4 Hazelnut butter with maple syrup Hazelnut butter combined with maple syrup makes for a sweet and nutty spread that goes well with many dishes. The deep flavor of hazelnuts goes perfectly with the caramel-like taste of maple syrup. This combination is perfect for drizzling over pancakes or mixing into yogurt for added flavor.