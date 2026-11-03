Score a flexible back with these African dance styles
What's the story
African dances are not just cultural expressions but also a means to improve physical fitness. These dances involve dynamic movements that can greatly improve the flexibility of your back. By practicing these traditional dances, you can achieve a better posture, reduced back pain, and increased range of motion. Here are five African dance forms that can help you achieve a more flexible back.
Ghanaian roots
Kpanlogo dance from Ghana
Kpanlogo is a popular dance from Ghana's coastal region. It is characterized by rhythmic body movements, and energetic footwork.
The dance involves a lot of bending and twisting of the torso, which helps in stretching the back muscles.
Regular practice of Kpanlogo can enhance spinal flexibility and strengthen core muscles.
Maasai tradition
Adumu dance of the Maasai
Adumu, popularly known as the Maasai jumping dance, is a key part of the Maasai culture in Kenya and Tanzania.
The dance requires participants to jump while keeping their bodies upright, which requires a lot of balance and coordination.
The repetitive jumping motion helps in strengthening the lower back muscles and improving overall posture.
South African flair
Umteyo dance from South Africa
Umteyo is a traditional dance from South Africa, famous for its fast-paced hip movements and body undulations.
The dance requires a lot of hip and spinal flexibility, as dancers move their bodies in waves.
Practicing Umteyo regularly can help loosen up tight muscles in the lower back, while improving overall body coordination.
Congolese influence
Ndombolo dance from Congo
Ndombolo is a popular dance style from the Democratic Republic of Congo, known for its fast-paced footwork and body rolls.
This energetic style requires a lot of movement from the hips and spine, which helps in increasing the flexibility of the back over time.
Ndombolo also improves cardiovascular health with its fast-paced steps.
Modern Movement
Gwara gwara dance trend
Gwara gwara originated in South Africa as a part of the Amapiano music genre. It became a global sensation through social media platforms like TikTok.
The dance consists of fluid arm movements, combined with rhythmic leg steps, requiring full-body coordination, especially focusing on torso rotation.
This aids in increasing the range of motion within the vertebral column.