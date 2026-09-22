Try these African dances for upper body strength
What's the story
African dances are famous for their lively moves and cultural significance. These dances not only celebrate African heritage but also serve as a means to stay fit. Many of these traditional dances engage the upper body, making them a great way to build strength and endurance. By practicing these dance forms, you can improve your upper body fitness while enjoying a slice of African culture.
#1
Zulu dance: A powerful expression
Zulu dance is a powerful expression of the Zulu culture, often performed at celebrations and ceremonies.
The dance involves vigorous arm movements and rhythmic footwork, which engage the shoulders, arms, and chest muscles.
Practicing this dance regularly can improve upper body strength by enhancing muscle tone and endurance.
The energetic nature of the Zulu dance makes it an excellent workout for those looking to boost their fitness levels.
#2
Adumu: The jumping dance of the Maasai
Adumu, popularly known as the Maasai jumping dance, is an integral part of Maasai warrior ceremonies.
The dance involves jumping in a circle with minimal movement of the body except for the legs.
While it may seem like a leg workout, the upper body remains engaged for balance and coordination.
Practicing Adumu can strengthen your shoulders and core muscles, while improving your balance.
#3
Umteyo: The shaking dance from Xhosa culture
Umteyo is a traditional Xhosa dance that involves shaking the body rhythmically to create waves through the torso and arms.
This dance requires continuous movement of the upper body, which helps in toning arm muscles and increasing flexibility.
The repetitive motions of Umteyo can improve your posture by strengthening back muscles, while providing an enjoyable way to stay fit.
#4
Kpanlogo: A dance from Ghana's coastal regions
Kpanlogo hails from Ghana's coastal regions and is performed during social gatherings or festivals.
It combines clapping with fluid arm movements, set to lively percussion music.
This encourages participants to move their arms in various directions repeatedly.
This improves muscle tone in the upper body over time.
The rhythmic nature of Kpanlogo makes it an engaging way to build strength without feeling like a chore.